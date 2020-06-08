



Join us Thursday, August 6th from 1:30pm-2:30pm via Zoom.





To register, please visit Cornerstone via https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Summer Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu





The Zoom meeting link will be sent to all registered participants the week of the class. You will NOT be required to have your camera on during this class!!!

We begin with a relaxing meditation to calm the body and mind and focus on our breath. The second half of the class allows us to gently connect our breath to a soft flow, on hands and knees, to open and lubricate joint hips and shoulders increasing mobility and working on softening fascia. This is a very gentle class and requires no standing. Leave feeling peaceful and relaxed.