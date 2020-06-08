This Summer Learning Series, sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate, partners with Rec Sports to bring you Meditation and Motion.
We begin with a relaxing meditation to calm the body and mind and focus on our breath. The second half of the class allows us to gently connect our breath to a soft flow, on hands and knees, to open and lubricate joint hips and shoulders increasing mobility and working on softening fascia. This is a very gentle class and requires no standing. Leave feeling peaceful and relaxed.
Join us Thursday, August 6th from 1:30pm-2:30pm via Zoom.
The Zoom meeting link will be sent to all registered participants the week of the class. You will NOT be required to have your camera on during this class!!!