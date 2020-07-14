Start planning for the Fall 2020 semester with coaching geared toward your needs. Do you have questions about online learning? Hybrid learning? We are here to help!





Academic Coaching is for any Texas Tech student who wants to make the most out of their Tech experience. You will meet with a full-time staff member for one-on-one coaching which allows you to work on any challenges you are facing like time management, stress management, test taking strategies, and online learning strategies to name a few.





Also, this service is at no extra cost to you!



