SOC 3300.003 explores how food & culture intersect, ranging widely through time & territory. Topics include:
- African-American food & foodways
- Native American cooking & produce
- Chocolate in the ancient Puebloan Southwest
- How New World foods changed European cooking
- Ancient food & drink: the archaeological evidence
- Social inequalities expressed through food
- Heritage food: are we what we eat?
- How does food impact climate change?
- Food movements: freeganism, food justice, guerilla gardening, Slow Food Movement, locavores, urban farming, CSAs (community-supported agriculture), fair trade
- Food and ritual
- Bush meat / Wet markets
- What don’t we eat: ever wondered what a scorpion tastes like?
Classes take place on Wednesdays, 6-8:50pm, synchronously online. Register today!