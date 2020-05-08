|
As we approach the beginning of the fall semester, the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement is hosting another Queer Trans/Students of Color (QTSOC) Affinity Space for students to hold community before returning to campus. This space aims to empower LGBTQIA Red Raiders to share their emotions and experiences while reflecting on practices of healing and resiliency.
We ask that individuals only participate in this affinity space if they self-identify as both BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, person of color) and as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual). Register for QTSOC on Zoom to receive the link to the affinity space. Please direct any questions to Office administrator Stephen Chao.
|Posted:
8/3/2020
Originator:
Stephen Chao
Email:
stchao@ttu.edu
Department:
LGBTQIA
Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/5/2020
Location:
https://bit.ly/30fjTts
