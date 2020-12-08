TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Hiring Graduate Assistant for Fall/Spring

The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity (OID) is hiring a part-time on-campus Graduate Assistant for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. Primary duties include:

- Development of PowerPoint presentations, graphic reports, creation of spreadsheets in relation to research, and development of marketing materials;

- Assisting with monthly financial reports;

- Managing the front desk area;

- Helping organize OID events;

- Presenting and attending various orientations for students and new employees;

- Other duties as assigned.

Job requirements for the position are:

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Publisher & Canva;

- In-depth knowledge of research methods and the Qualtrics program;

- Availability to work during Fall 2020 and Spring 2021; and,

- Enrolled as a Graduate Student.

Please apply on the Red Raider Student Employee Website: www.rrsec.ttu.edu  Ref.#4872

If you have questions, please contact the Office of Institutional Diversity at diversity@ttu.edu or at (806) 742-7025.

Posted:
8/12/2020

Originator:
Paul Ruiz

Email:
paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity


Categories