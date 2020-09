Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon and The Market at Stangel/Murdough are now cashless locations. These locations will only accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards for food purchases. For more info about Hospitality Services and On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTechFeed Your Inner Red Raider! Posted:

9/8/2020



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Arts & Entertainment