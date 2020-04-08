We are excited to offer a new course WGS 4301.D02/WGS 5340.001 - Special Topics: "Pedagogy for Social Justice" this fall 2020. This course is open to all students at TTU and will be offered online, synchronously, Tuesdays 2:00 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

This course answers the question of how to educate others, and ourselves, about social justice issues in order to create better classroom experiences and bring a heightened awareness of social justice beyond the classroom. Students can expect to leave the course with increased knowledge about social justice teaching informed by feminist, critical race, and disability theories, as well as a practical toolkit for speaking with a variety of audiences on urgent social issues such as the "Black Lives Matter" and "Me Too" movements.

