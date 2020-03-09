“Every one of us has a WHY, a deep-seated purpose, cause or belief that is the source of our passion and inspiration. You may not yet know what yours is or how to express it in words. But we guarantee , you have one.” -Simon Sinek

If you’re interested in discovering your WHY, join us for this workshop where we will guide you in this discovery! You will need to have a partner for this workshop so please have a friend or colleague register with you.

Please note: you must attend both Part 1 & Part 2.

Part 1: September 30th from 10:00am-11:00am

Part 2: October 14th from 10:00am-11:00am

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx

or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

Limited space available.