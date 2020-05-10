“Every one of us has a WHY, a deep-seated purpose, cause or belief that is the source of our passion and inspiration. You may not yet know what yours is or how to express it in words. But we guarantee , you have one.” -Simon Sinek
If you’re interested in discovering your WHY, join us for this workshop where we will guide you in this discovery! You will need to have a partner for this workshop so please have a friend or colleague register with you.
Please note: you must attend both Part 1 & Part 2.
Part 1: October 28th from 10:00am-11:00am
Part 2: November 12th from 10:00am-11:00am
Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx
or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
Limited space available.