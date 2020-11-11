This hands on, workshop-based class, sponsored by Human Resources, provides you with an Introduction to the Enneagram. “The gift of the Enneagram is that through self-discovery, one can create and sustain meaningful and lasting relationship with others and themselves (The Road Back to You, pg. 25).

The Enneagram is simply a map to self-discovery. With its accurate and clear descriptions, you will discover why you think, feel, and behave in certain ways. The power in this knowledge is the ability to capture and transform the self-defeating behaviors into personal empowerment.

You will be required to complete the assessment prior to the class. We will send you a free assessment upon registration.

Please join us November 11th from 10am-12pm via Zoom.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu