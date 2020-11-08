Texas Tech University Army Reserve Officer Training Corps is your first step to becoming an Officer in the United States Army.





Initial entry into the program requires NO service commitment and gives you the opportunity to find out what we can offer you before you decide to continue. We offer 1, 2, and 3 year scholarships, among others, that can help you pay for your academics and livelihood. Army ROTC can help you find internships that can help further your career goals. Contract and become a United States Army Cadet to receive additional financial assistance as well. If you want to become an Officer in the National Guard, Army Reserves, or even Active Duty, this is the program to join. Must be a U.S. Citizen.





For more information contact our program at:

Mr. George Hampton

george.hampton@ttu.edu

806-834-5018





2LT Robert Dillard

robert.g.dillard@ttu.edu

713-553-7584