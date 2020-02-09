TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Graduate Research Strategies Initiative
Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be ONLINE from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays.

The remaining workshops include:

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Sept. 4

* Publishing Your Research –Sept. 11

* Poster Presentation Workshop – Sept. 18

* Managing Your Citations – Sept. 25

* Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Oct. 2

* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 9

* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 16

* Altmetrics – Oct. 23

* Copyright and Fair Use – Oct. 30

You only need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Click here to register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Posted:
9/2/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories