Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be ONLINE from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays.
The remaining workshops include:
* How to Do a Literature Review -- Sept. 4
* Publishing Your Research –Sept. 11
* Poster Presentation Workshop – Sept. 18
* Managing Your Citations – Sept. 25
* Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Oct. 2
* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 9
* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 16
* Altmetrics – Oct. 23
* Copyright and Fair Use – Oct. 30
You only need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Click here to register for workshops.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.