The remaining workshops include:

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Sept. 4

* Publishing Your Research –Sept. 11

* Poster Presentation Workshop – Sept. 18

* Managing Your Citations – Sept. 25

* Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Oct. 2

* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 9

* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 16

* Altmetrics – Oct. 23

* Copyright and Fair Use – Oct. 30

You only need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Click here to register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.