Library hours currently are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patrons will need to use their ID cards at the east doors of the Library to enter. Please remember that masks are required while in the building.

Research, Instruction & Outreach librarians (Personal Librarians) can help faculty with e-resources and online courses, including embedding content into courses, as well as help students find resources. Librarians are available via virtual consultation, phone, email and chat.

Need a one-hour online course to fill out your schedule? LIBR1100 teaches lifelong information literacy and research skills.



Library e-resources include:

191,000 online journals, newspapers and periodicals

Almost 1 million ebooks

400 databases

2 million architecture and art digital images

Just a few of our databases include:

Mango Languages – choose from 70 world languages and dialects

O’Reilly – 30K+ videos and interactive tutorials

JOVE -- showcases scientific research via video

3D Anatomy, 3D Chemistry -- zoom, rotate and explore interactive models

The Library also offers curbside pickup through Document Delivery for items patrons need from the TTU collection. To schedule a curbside pickup, place your request using the Document Delivery webpages. Come to the library and park in the temporary 15-minute parking spot and call us (806) 742-2239; we will bring your items out to you. Please make sure you have your Texas Tech ID.

While some study rooms as a safety precaution are currently unavailable to reserve, many study spaces and carrels are available in the Library, along with about 140 public computer stations.

Additional information about Library hours, available services and safely returning to campus can be found here.