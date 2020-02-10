Red Raider Startup
November 6th-8th, 2020
Red Raider Startup is an exciting weekend program that will activate your entrepreneurial potential and help kick-start your future! Come and learn the basics of entrepreneurship through a set of learning modules in a “hands-on" environment that includes ideation, team formation, customer discovery, rapid prototyping, and pitch workshop.
FREE food and event t-shirt provided!
Registration Closes October 30th, 2020!
Register Here
Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu
This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park