TTU Communication Services invites you to join us in honoring Steve Taylor in his retirement from Texas Tech University. We will honor Steve’s 43 years of service to Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center on Thursday, September 3 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. in the Overton Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane. Comments will be welcome beginning at 4:00 p.m. Come by and wish Steve well in his much-deserved retirement!