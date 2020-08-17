Are you a Latina looking for other Latinas?

With summer coming to an end, are you interested in rushing this upcoming fall? Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority Inc. is a Latina founded but not exclusive sorority that focuses on community service and empowering women. If you are wanting more information on our amazing organization and want to learn how to rush, please fill out this interest form that is linked below. We are so excited to meet all of you fierce ladies! :) For questions reach out to our recruitment chair Gabriela Nunez at gabriela.m.nunez@ttu.edu

Instagram: ttugammas



https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5W6F2RS

8/17/2020



Gabriela Nunez



gabriela.m.nunez@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization

