Photographers of all levels are invited to submit work reflecting the dry lands theme for the twentieth anniversary of this premiere juried exhibition. The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the image must indicate a connection to arid or semi-arid lands to be considered for juror selection.

Juror: Ashton Thornhill - The Office of International Affairs is honored to have Ashton Thornhill as the juror for the exhibition. Ashton, who taught photography at Texas Tech for 29 years, is a professional photographer whose interest is primarily in the distinctive environs of West Texas and the Llano Estacado.

Submission Deadline: October 7, 2020

Eligibility: Open to all photographers, both amateur and professional

Entry Fee: $6.00 per image, 5 image maximum

Awards: $600 First Place / $300 Second Place / $150 Third Place

Information: For more information and the entry form, go to: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2020/highdry.php.