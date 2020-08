Disclaimer: If you are a current TRIO SSS student or have already applied for the program, don't reapply but you can spread the word!

TRIO SSS is an academic support program that offers a variety of services and resources such as peer tutoring, 24/7 online tutoring, academic advising, career development, off-campus graduate school, career, and cultural trips, and much more. TRIO SSS is a nationally-recognized program that offers holistic support to college students. All services and resources are free, but there are limited spaces in the program.

Visit our website to learn more about us at www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/





To complete an application go to www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/Application_Process.php





If you have questions, please contact us at trio.sss@ttu.edu or 806.742.3629.