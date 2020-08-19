TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TRIO Student Support Services applications are open!
TRIO SSS is an academic support program that offers a variety of services and resources such as peer tutoring, 24/7 online tutoring, academic advising, career development, off-campus graduate school, career, and cultural trips, and much more.  TRIO SSS is a nationally-recognized program that offers holistic support to college students. All services and resources are free, but there are limited spaces in the program.

Disclaimer: If you are a current TRIO SSS student or have already applied for the program, don't reapply but you can spread the word!

Visit our website to learn more about us at www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/  

To complete an application go to www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/Application_Process.php

If you have questions, please contact us at trio.sss@ttu.edu or 806.742.3629. 
