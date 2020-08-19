Disclaimer: If you are a current TRIO SSS student or have already applied for the program, don't reapply but you can spread the word!

Visit our website to learn more about us at www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/





To complete an application go to www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/Application_Process.php





If you have questions, please contact us at trio.sss@ttu.edu or 806.742.3629.