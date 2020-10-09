TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Revamp your Resume with the Career Center - September 10 9am-4pm

Register for our Virtual Resume Critique Day to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume.

In order to receive the Zoom information for this event, please register and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • Registration Opens September 1, 2020

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

  • Registration Opens October 1, 2020

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!

If you have any questions, please email Monica Gomez or call us at (806) 742-2210.
Posted:
9/7/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/10/2020

Location:
Platform: Zoom

