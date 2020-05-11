This Fall Learning Series sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate presents Understanding Microaggressions by Cory Hamilton and Cory Powell of TTU Institutional Diversity.

Microaggressions are brief prejudicial offen

s

es and insults often made toward culturally marginalized groups (Sue DW, 2010). This workshop will engage attendees in identifying what microaggressions are and the impact they have on individuals and staff teams. We will provide a conversational model for responding to microaggressions and begin a dialogue about ways to mitigate microaggressions as a community on the Texas Tech Campus.





Sue DW (2010). Microaggressions in Everyday Life: Race, Gender, and Sexual Orientation . Wiley. pp. xvi.