Alpha Omega Epsilon is a professional and social sorority that strives to support women in STEM. We are made up of a diverse group of women, in all majors, working together to support our sisters in achieving their academic goals while still being involved around campus and our community.

To learn more about us, join us virtually at our Info Session, this Wednesday, September 9th @7PM: https://zoom.us/j/93354767042 or Meeting ID: 933 5476 7042.

Find our virtual Recruitment flier here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r33wvTZfXqLhjV-PTOOPigj5cL_LnBT3/view?usp=sharing . To see what we've been up to, find us on Instagram: a.o.e.texastech.

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact Claire, ttu.betaalpha.nme@gmail.com.