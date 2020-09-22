Do you have a 3.5- to 7-year-old child?

We are hoping to understand whether, and how, the ongoing Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic is affecting young children’s lives (and those of their parents). And, we are hoping to know if any changes in your child’s social and emotional development coincide with how the pandemic has been affecting parents’ lives.

FAMILIES MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA TO PARTICIPATE.

Eligibility: We are looking for parents and co-parents whose children 1) are between 3.5- and 7-year-old, and 2) are without an Autism Spectrum Disorder or selective mutism.

We would like to have you and your child’s co-parent complete questionnaires each month, for the next 6 months. These survey forms will take about 30 minutes to complete. We hope that this will help us learn about the best ways to help families during stressful times like this.

Each participating family will receive $4 in the form of Amazon e-gift card via email upon monthly survey participation (may receive up to a total of $24 for each family, for the 6-month study period). Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any point in the study.

If you wish to hear more about our study, please contact the Child Development & Relationships Lab at ttucdrlab@gmail.com.

Best regards,

The Parenting and Emotions Study Team

This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.