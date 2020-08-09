***TIP: Only the student can fill out the form- they must log in with their eRaider username and password.





If you have already applied this academic year, you do not have to reapply for Spring. We will check your eligibility in February.

DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

If you have not yet applied for this academic year:





Go to scholarships.ttu.edu and click on Special Programs. Select the Employee's Dependent Scholarship to access the application.

The student (Child or Spouse) will need the employee's R# in order to complete the application. Employee's R#'s can be found on ID cards or Raiderlink.



The scholarship requires full time enrollment of at least 12 hours for undergraduate or 9 hours for graduate students at TTU or TTUHSC.