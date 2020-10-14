Whether you are looking for an internship, part-time or full-time position, you will find numerous opportunities at the All Majors Virtual Career Fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your major. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather valuable knowledge about the recruiting companies.

Event Details:

Name: All Majors Virtual Career Fair

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Platform: CareerEco

Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged

Learn more about the event on the University Career Center event page.

You may register for the All Majors Virtual Career Fair at CareerEco.

Need helping preparing your resume? Attend one of our Virtual Resume Critique Days; registration required.

If you have any questions, please, email Carol Trigg or call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210