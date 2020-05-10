The Open Access Publication Initiative is funded by the Office of Research & Innovation and is intended to help increase the research and publication profile of Texas Tech. The funding is intended to help authors defray the costs of open access publication fees and expedite the dissemination of research findings. Awards will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be limited up to $1,000 per publication, per faculty member, per academic year. Funds may be used for open access publication fees for journal articles and book chapters (textbook book chapters and academic books). The person requesting open access funds must be (a) the lead, senior, and/or corresponding author (The person most responsible for the work), and (b) a current Texas Tech faculty member, full-time instructor, or research professor.

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1822332



