Human Subject Research During COVID

This semester we are offering faculty, staff, and students a training session on conducting human subject research during the COVID-19 pandemic.  We will provide guidance and safety precautions for our researchers to implement that protects the participant and TTU community. 

Due to COVID-19 we will only be offering online presentations for this training in the fall.  The presentations will be through Zoom. To register please visit the following link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/irb/registrationform.php
Posted:
9/2/2020

Originator:
April Ortegon

Email:
april.ortegon@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Research Protection Program

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 9/3/2020

Location:
Zoom

