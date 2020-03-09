Feminist First Friday



Join us on the first Friday of each month, online, 12:00 - 12:50 P.M. for "Feminist First Fridays". These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus.



Our topic will be over "Teaching in the Time of Covid-19" on September 4th.



Speakers: TBA

Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.



RSVP required to gain access to the ZOOM link; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_feministforum20.php



These discussions are FREE and open to the public.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu