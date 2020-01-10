Family Weekend at Texas Tech has been a tradition since 1936 and we intend to keep the tradition alive by offering a range of activities, both in-person and virtual, throughout the fall semester via Family Days.

If your college, department, or student organization has activities planned during fall 2020 that you would like to see promoted on the Family Days schedule, please fill out this event form. Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.



For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit go.ttu.edu/familydays.