Do you want to show your parent(s)/guardian(s)/grandparent(s) just how much you appreciate everything they have done for you? This is your opportunity to nominate them for the 2020 Parent/Grandparent of the Year award! The Parent of the Year Award does not discriminate against non-traditional households. If someone other than your birth mother or father raised you, please take the time to nominate that special individual. You may also nominate both of your parents/caregivers for the award.

In essay form, please tell us why your parent(s)/guardian(s) or grandparent(s) should be the 2020 Texas Tech Parent of the Year. Please limit all responses to two double-spaced pages, Times New Roman, 12-point font.

Nominations are now being accepted until 5PM on Monday, October 12th, 2020.



To view guidelines, eligibility, and more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/parentoftheyear.php

