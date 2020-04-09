Online Dating during a pandemic Synopsis: Adults (aged 18 or over) are needed to participate in a research study about online dating during a pandemic. You will be asked to answer questions regarding your perceptions about online dating during a pandemic. This research should only take about 20-30 minutes to complete. To participate click on the link to take you to the survey:

https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bPLdB2xzHvYIdRH



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/4/2020



Originator:

Narissra Carter



Email:

n.punyanunt@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMS Dept of COMS





