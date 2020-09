Sigma Delta Pi will host an informal Spanish conversation every Monday from 12:00 - 1:00 pm throughout the semester via Zoom. The Spanish discussion meeting is a great opportunity for students to speak Spanish while they are having lunch. All levels of Spanish are welcome!



For more information or to receive the link to the Zoom meeting, contact Jaden Woods at jaden.woods@ttu.edu.



9/25/2020



Jaden Woods



Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/28/2020



Zoom



