Virtual Table Tents have taken the place of table tent stands on tables in the SUB. We will promote your event on our @TTUSUB social media pages! Free service for student organizations & campus departments. Send one image with a post description, date, and handle to sub.media@ttu.edu at least one week before your posting date. More details are on our website.

We cannot accept drop-off posters, but email us your poster PDF and we will print two large posters that we will place in the tall posters stands around the SUB. Free service for student organizations. Campus departments will be charged $20 per poster and must send FOP at time of request. More details are on our website.

Digital Signage Ads are not available at this time. We will update our website when we can begin accepting reservations.

See all the details at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/marketing.php



SUB Marketing & Media Updates for Fall 2020 Semester Posted:

9/10/2020



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

