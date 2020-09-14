Check out this week's SI Schedule

Supplemental Instruction (SI) can help you focus on what to learn and how to learn it in an interactive study session.

Sessions are led by SI Leaders, peers that have demonstrated academic competency in the course. SI Leaders prepare weekly review sessions by attending lecture, taking notes, and meeting with the course instructor. Sessions offer guaranteed study time and additional support outside of the classroom.

Research indicates that students who attend SI sessions on a regular basis can earn one half to a whole letter grade higher than students who do not attend SI sessions. SI Sessions are currently occurring online and in-person, so look for emails from your SI Leader for more information about how their sessions are being conducted!