The Department of Military Science and The Army National Guard with its Simultaneous Membership Program is looking for qualified students that may qualify to receive 2-4 year scholarships. Scholarships will pay room and board or tuition and fees, $1,200 text book allowance and $420 monthly stipend. The Army National Guard’s tuition assistance programs can assist with up to $13,000 per year with tuition and fees. To see if you qualify for our scholarships, tuition assistance programs, or Student Loan Repayment Program contact SFC Castillo at (806)672-4674 (Cell) or (806)834-5064 (Office) or carlosjr.castillo@ttu.edu
9/14/2020
CarlosJr Castillo
CarlosJr.Castillo@ttu.edu
Military Science
Time: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2020
Army ROTC National Guard Liasion Office
