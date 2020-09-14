TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scholarships and Tuition Assistance

The Department of Military Science and The Army National Guard with its Simultaneous Membership Program is looking for qualified students that may qualify to receive 2-4 year scholarships.  Scholarships will pay room and board or tuition and fees, $1,200 text book allowance and $420 monthly stipend. The Army National Guard’s tuition assistance programs can assist with up to $13,000 per year with tuition and fees. To see if you qualify for our scholarships, tuition assistance programs,  or Student Loan Repayment Program contact SFC Castillo at (806)672-4674 (Cell) or (806)834-5064 (Office) or carlosjr.castillo@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/14/2020

Originator:
CarlosJr Castillo

Email:
CarlosJr.Castillo@ttu.edu

Department:
Military Science

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2020

Location:
Army ROTC National Guard Liasion Office

Categories