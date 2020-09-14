The Scholarship Catalyst Program promotes research, scholarship and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorships, exhibits, and artistic performances) in the areas of the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (including law). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty Deadline to apply: 10/26/2020. Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1823222 Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Posted:

9/14/2020



Originator:

Moriah Gonzales



Email:

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

