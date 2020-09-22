Dr. Ford is a foremost voice speaking on the intersection of politics and culture. She is an award-winning writer, cultural critic, and Associate Professor of History at CUNY. A native of a mid-sized Midwestern city most people have never heard of, she enjoys telling the histories of often-overlooked people and places. Her commitment to social justice and communities of color is evident in everything she produces. Tanisha’s work centers on social movement history, feminist issues, material culture, the built environment, black life in the Rust Belt, girlhood studies, and fashion, beauty, and body politics. She makes connections between the past and the present in ways that shed refreshing new light on contemporary cultural and political issues. Tanisha is the author of three books: the forthcoming Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion , Kwame Brathwaite: Black is Beautiful , and Liberated Threads: Black Women, Style, and the Global Politics of Soul. Her writing and cultural commentary have been featured in diverse media outlets and publications including the New York Times, the Atlantic, ELLE.com , The Root, Aperture, CBSNews, WNYC, and New York City’s HOT 97.





This talk is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Women's History Month Lecture Series, with generous support provided by the Department of History, Women's and Gender Studies Program, Law School, the Humanities Center, Honors College, Office of Innovation and Research, and the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement.