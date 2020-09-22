To participate you must be:
- Latino/a/x College Student of Mexican Descent
- Age 18-25
- Currently enrolled at a college or university in the U.S. and have a university email.
Participants will be asked to complete an online Qualtrics survey containing several questionnaires. Those that complete the online survey will be compensated with a $5 electronic gift card to Amazon.
This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (IRB2020-578). Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson in the Department of Psychological Sciences is the principal investigator.