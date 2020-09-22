TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Mexican Descent College Students Participants Needed!

To participate you must be: 

  • Latino/a/x College Student of Mexican Descent 
  • Age 18-25 
  • Currently enrolled at a college or university in the U.S. and have a university email.

Participants will be asked to complete an online Qualtrics survey containing several questionnaires. Those that complete the online survey will be compensated with a $5 electronic gift card to Amazon.

 

To take the survey, click on the following link: https://tinyurl.com/latinxTTUstudy  


If you have any questions, please contact LatinxResiliency@gmail.com. 


This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (IRB2020-578). Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson in the Department of Psychological Sciences is the principal investigator. 
Posted:
9/22/2020

Originator:
Aylin Castillo

Email:
Aylin.Castillo@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


