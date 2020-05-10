We are now accepting applications for Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities Project Funding! Undergraduate students can receive up to $1,000 from TrUE to support their work on a qualifying project under the supervision of a TTU faculty member.

Visit www.true.ttu.edu/research/project-funding/ for all the details. Our funding guidelines have been updated for Fall 2020!

E-mail ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu if you have any questions!

Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)

Drane hall, Room 239

www.true.ttu.edu

(806) 742-1095