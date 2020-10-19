In lieu of the annual Conference on the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community and the Natural World, the Collection will host a series of virtual readings and discussions. The series, “Memoir: Memory and Landscape, Memory and Family, Memory and Love,” will showcase writers whose papers are in or whose work is connected to the Sowell Collection.

Tuesday, Oct. 20 – 7 p.m.

Writer, editor and teacher Debra Gwartney is the author of two memoirs. “Live Through This” (2009) was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Pacific Northwest Booksellers’ Award and the Oregon Book Awards. “I am a Stranger Here Myself” (2019), to be featured in the reading, was published by University of New Mexico Press as part of the River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Prize series. Her writing has appeared in numerous journals, including Granta, American Scholar, Prairie Schooner, Kenyon Review and the New York Times’ “Modern Love” column. With Barry Lopez she edited “Home Ground: Language for an American Landscape” (2006). She teaches in the MFA Program at Pacific University.



Tuesday, Nov. 17 – 7 p.m.



A native of Edgefield and Aiken, South Carolina, J. Drew Lanham is author of “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” (2016), to be featured in the reading and which won the Southern Book Prize, the Reed Award from the Southern Environmental Law Center and was a finalist for the John Burroughs Medal. His work has appeared in Orion, Audubon, Flycatcher and Wilderness. A birder, naturalist and hunter-conservationist, Lanham is the Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Master Teacher at Clemson University.



To register, email spsow.swco@ttu.edu. You will receive a link to join the online readings.



The virtual event is sponsored by the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, the Honors College and Livable Futures.