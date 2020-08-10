This semester, the University Career Center is offering students the opportunity to learn invaluable insights into a virtual professional networking event! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn and practice virtual business etiquette skills with real employers.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Platform: TBA
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged
*Registration Required*
Register for the Mocktail Party on Hire Red Raiders
To learn more about this event, please visit our event website. If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner or call us at 806-742-2210.