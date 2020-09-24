Queer Reels, Real Topics is a film series hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and Women's & Gender Studies . Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBTQIA community.

Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating audiences about other folks' stories and histories.

Film screening are FREE and open to all students and the community. Each film will be followed by a facilitated audience conversation and will be hosted online VIA Zoom.





