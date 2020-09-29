Have a secret Passion for singing? We are Here!





Founded in 2017, TechTones A Cappella is Texas Tech University's premiere contemporary pop a cappella group. This is not your mother's "glee club"-- TechTones is a co-ed group of vocalists that bring intense energy to performances and an edge to their arrangements, sound, and style. Due to COVID precautions there are NO AUDITIONS REQUIRED until these precautions are lifted.





Interested? please contact our president Eric Bui at Eric.Bui@ttu.edu for all inquiries!

