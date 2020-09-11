Join us for Virtual Happy Half Hour!

need time for your brain to decompress so you can finish the day strong?

want to connect with our professional peers across the Red Raider campus?

want to grow and strengthen your knowledge base but don't have a full hour to give? Happy Half Hours are for you! Calling all faculty and staff to join us for a fun 30-minute enrichment opportunity. Do you...

Refresh.Connect.Enrich

Fall 2020 Schedule:

Foods and Moods Q&A with Rec Sports - November 10th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

Campus Team Builder Activity - December 8th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

... because everyone needs a little happy!

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Happy Half Hour" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

11/9/2020



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





