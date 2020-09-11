TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join us for Virtual Happy Half Hour!
Do you...
  • need time for your brain to decompress so you can finish the day strong?
  • want to connect with our professional peers across the Red Raider campus?
  • want to grow and strengthen your knowledge base but don't have a full hour to give?
Happy Half Hours are for you! 
Calling all faculty and staff to join us for a fun 30-minute enrichment opportunity. 

Refresh.Connect.Enrich

Fall 2020 Schedule:

Foods and Moods Q&A with Rec Sports - November 10th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

Campus Team Builder Activity - December 8th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

... because everyone needs a little happy!

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Happy Half Hour" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/9/2020

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


