Do you...
- need time for your brain to decompress so you can finish the day strong?
- want to connect with our professional peers across the Red Raider campus?
- want to grow and strengthen your knowledge base but don't have a full hour to give?
Happy Half Hours are for you!
Calling all faculty and staff to join us for a fun 30-minute enrichment opportunity.
Refresh.Connect.Enrich
Fall 2020 Schedule:
Foods and Moods Q&A with Rec Sports - November 10th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom
Campus Team Builder Activity - December 8th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom
... because everyone needs a little happy!