Please join us for the inaugural meetings of Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club via Zoom, featuring J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” which the poet W.H. Auden hailed as “one of the best children’s stories of this century.” Come discuss this fantasy classic with us.
Session 1:
6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Session 2:
6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Session 3:
6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Participants will be required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense. Please email blaine.grimes@ttu.edu if you need assistance with this, and to register. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to registrants one week before each session.
Sponsored by the University Libraries.