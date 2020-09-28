Training workshops are available and being sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission's Wagner-Peyser Grant in the South Plains region for currently employed or unemployed individuals interested in the electric, energy and water industry's cyber-physical operations. Multidisciplinary programs offered based on participant qualifications and interests. Since this is a state sponsored program offered at no cost, participants should commit to completing the course.
We still have 4 spots available for the October 16-17, 2020 workshop!