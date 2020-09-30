TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SUMMER I Study Abroad 2021 to REIMS-France Sept 30th meeting @6 PM

This will be an informational session on Summer I program to Reims. One year of French required to participate.  Cost $3,900. 6 credit hours in FRENCH only: for 2301-02 or 4000 level. Dates: May 28-June 27, 2021. SPACE IS LIMITED!

PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES:

Stays at Residence Twenty

Breakfast & Lunch

Excursions

Some textbooks

Bus pass in Reims

 

PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:

TTU tuition (6hrs)

Airfare to/from France

Meals on excursions and week-ends

Textbooks for upper-level students

All dinners

Personal spending money

Insurance

Education Abroad fee ($200)

Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500)

 

TO APPLY:

http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/29/2020

Originator:
Carole Edwards

Email:
carole.edwards@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 9/30/2020

Location:
Foreign Language Building ROOM 121

Categories