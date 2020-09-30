This will be an informational session on Summer I program to Reims. One year of French required to participate. Cost $3,900. 6 credit hours in FRENCH only: for 2301-02 or 4000 level. Dates: May 28-June 27, 2021. SPACE IS LIMITED! PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES: Stays at Residence Twenty Breakfast & Lunch Excursions Some textbooks Bus pass in Reims PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE: TTU tuition (6hrs) Airfare to/from France Meals on excursions and week-ends Textbooks for upper-level students All dinners Personal spending money Insurance Education Abroad fee ($200) Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500) TO APPLY: http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 9/30/2020



Foreign Language Building ROOM 121



