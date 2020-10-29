TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University of Oregon School of Architecture & Environment Info Session

The University of Oregon's School of Architecture & Environment is nationally recognized for its innovation and sustainability research including the design of buildings, interiors, landscapes and communities. The school offers graduate programs in architecture, landscape architecture, interior architecture, and historic preservation. The information session will provide students more information on the different Master's and PhD programs, research opportunities, study abroad opportunities, and the application process.

10/16/2020

Ashley Penner

ashley.penner@ttu.edu

University Career Center

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
10/29/2020

GotoWebinar (registration link in description)

