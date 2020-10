Join College of Education Personal Librarian Amy Dye-Reeves in a Virtual Research Party and get help with finding resources, APA citations and other upcoming projects.

Register early! Two opportunities to join: 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Event registration will close two days prior to each event. Email amy.dye-reeves@ttu.edu if you have questions or miss the registration period in order to be added to the list and receive a link. Posted:

10/7/2020



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





