Join us for Energy Vampires Micro-Learning Session
Texas Tech faculty and staff...

Do not fall victim to energy vampires again.

Energy vampires are the people in your life who feed off and drain your emotional, physical, and psychological energy, leaving you exhausted, overwhelmed, or frustrated. Join us for this fun, informative 30-minute presentation, where you will learn how to spot and manage threats to your energy and vitality.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Energy Vampires" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

The Zoom link will be send to all registered participants two weeks prior to the training.
Posted:
10/22/2020

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources

Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2020

Location:
Zoom

Categories