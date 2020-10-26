Do not fall victim to energy vampires again.

Energy vampires are the people in your life who feed off and drain your emotional, physical, and psychological energy, leaving you exhausted, overwhelmed, or frustrated. Join us for this fun, informative 30-minute presentation, where you will learn how to spot and manage threats to your energy and vitality.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Energy Vampires" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

The Zoom link will be send to all registered participants two weeks prior to the training.